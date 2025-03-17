Matviyenko: Heydar Aliyev stood at origins of Russia-Azerbaijan relations

17 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan meets the interests of both countries, the Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko stated at the opening of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation meeting in Baku.

"Heydar Aliyev, the great statesman and national leader of Azerbaijan, was at the foundation of our relations. He believed that the world evolves through creation. It is this spirit of creation and mutual trust that forms the basis of the ties between Russia and Azerbaijan",

Valentina Matviyenko said.

She noted that a direct dialogue has been established between the parliaments of Russia and Azerbaijan and a joint action plan has been developed. The presence of representatives from both the Russian Federation's legislative body and the Milli Majlis in the delegation also speaks of close cooperation.

In addition to this, Valentina Matviyenko expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the Russian language.

"I would like to express special gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva for her efforts in supporting the Russian language",

Valentina Matviyenko said.