17 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of Russia, Iran and China met in Vienna on March 17, according to a statement published on the Telegram channel of Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations after a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Kazem Gharibabadi.

"Following the trilateral meeting in Beijing last Friday, Chinese, Iranian and Russian representatives met once again today in Vienna to coordinate their positions",

Mikhail Ulyanov said.

He emphasized that the parties closely coordinate their positions, and this aspect became a key focus of the Beijing talks.

"The meeting was successful overall. As a result, a joint statement was issued, which outlined very clear and appropriate theses, primarily emphasizing the need to resolve problems through political and diplomatic means",

the Permanent Representative of Russia said.

Let us remind you that the participants of last Friday's trilateral meeting called for the lifting all unilateral sanctions. Russia was represented there by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.