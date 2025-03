18 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will host the 13th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum in the near future, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy's Construction and Supply Association reported.

According to the organization, preparations for the event have already begun. The forum will gather over 300 guests.

It was noted that plenary sessions will be organized within the framework of the interregional forum.

The previous forum took place in 2024 in Mineralnye Vody, Russia's Stavropol Krai.