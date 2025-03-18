Moscow: Trilateral working group with Baku and Yerevan not closed

18 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no plans to close the trilateral working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the moment; it continues to exist and will resume work if necessary, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk stated.

He recalled that this structure is defined by the trilateral statement signed by the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9-10, 2020.

"It is currently in a dormant state. This can be stated, but we know that contacts between the partners are carried out on this topic",

Overchuk said.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the trilateral working group has not been dissolved. Therefore, he said, if Russia's partners turn to Moscow, and the Russian Federation sees an opportunity to contribute - and it is capable of doing so - then the group's work will continue. However, he reiterated that everything depended on the partners.