Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia regrets resumption of hostilities in Gaza Strip

18 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow regrets the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry press service reported.

According to the Foreign Ministry, experience shows that it is impossible to resolve the issue of hostage release by force.

"Russia strongly condemns any actions that lead to the death of civilians and the destruction of social infrastructure",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that Russia called on Israel and Hamas to return to negotiations in order to develop a compromise solution to the hostage issue.

Moscow also added that this would ensure a sustainable normalization of the situation in the Gaza Strip and begin a full-scale restoration of the Palestinian enclave.