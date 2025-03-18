Traffic restrictions imposed in two regions of Kazakhstan

18 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic has been restricted in parts of Kazakhstan following heavy snowfalls. Restrictive measures have been introduced in two regions of the republic, KazAvtoZhol stated.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed on the Kandyagash-Irgiz highway in the Aktobe region, where snow removal work is underway from the 3rd to the 92nd km of the road.

Motorists will also face restrictions in the Kostanay region, particularly in the neutral zone near the Russian-Kazakh border (Marinovka village).

It is noted that more than 2,000 people and over 700 units of equipment are involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the severe weather.