Istanbul mayor detained over corruption links

19 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A sweeping investigation into Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality led to the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and 100 others in a synchronized operation.

Turkish police arrested Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as part of investigations into alleged corruption links. Police searched İmamoğlu’s home early Wednesday, escorting him to Istanbul Police Headquarters.

Prosecutors issued detention warrants for Imamoglu and some 100 other people. Among those detained was Imamoglu’s close aide Murat Ongun, as well as Tuncay Yilmaz, Fatih Keles and Ertan Yildiz.

“Irregular tenders and bribery were detected in subsidiaries,” the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said.

Following Imamoglu's detention, Istanbul's governorship banned demonstrations in the city until March 23.

In a video he shared on his X account, Imamoglu said he would not give up.