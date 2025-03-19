Armenia subjects positions of Azerbaijani Army to fire

19 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire by Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

“From 22:20 on March 18 to 01:40 on March 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Zod and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar region, Bazarchay settlement of Garakilsa region using small arms once again periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” the statement reads.

On March 18, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Almali settlement of Keshishkand region and Istisu settlement of Basarkechar region subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions from 16:40 to 18:30 as well.