Azerbaijan to develop Artificial Intelligence

19 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving Azerbaijan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028.

The decree was signed in order to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in the republic, promote research in this field, improve information technologies on artificial intelligence and their management mechanisms, ensure the availability of infrastructure, as well as to strengthen qualified human resources.

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers was tasked to coordinate and control the implementation of measures.

Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security will analyze information security risks in state bodies in which artificial intelligence is applied.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.