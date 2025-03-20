Armenia-Turkey border to be opened to help Syria

The Armenian government adopted a decision to make its Margara checkpoint on the border with Turkey operational from March 21 to 31 in order to send humanitarian cargo to Syria through Turkish territory.
An agreement has also been reached to discuss the matter of Armenia's provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria.
"The adoption of this draft decision is conditioned by the need to transport the cargo intended for humanitarian aid to be sent to Syria on behalf of Armenia via Turkey, via land route," the decision reads.