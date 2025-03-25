Traffic restricted in three regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather

25 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic has been restricted on the roads in three regions of Kazakhstan due to bad weather, the press service of KazAvtoZhol reports.

By the evening of March 25, the speed limits will be introduced on the Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz highway in the Aktobe region, with possible stops from the 3rd to the 92nd km.

Traffic restrictions have also been introduced in the Kostanay region, especially in the neutral zone on the border between Russia and Kazakhstan.

In the North Kazakhstan region, stops are possible on the bypass road in Petropavlovsk. Traffic restrictions are in effect from the Kozhabergen Zhyrau interchange to the bridge over the Yesil River.