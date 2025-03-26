Azerbaijan's remittances to Kazakhstan reach $8.5mln in 2024

26 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Remittances sent by individuals from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan amounted to $8.58 million in 2024, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan/

This figure grew by 14% compared to 2023.

The volume of money remittances of individuals from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan totaled $23 mln in 2024. This figure is 24% less than in the same period of 2023 ($30 mln).

The share of Kazakhstan in the total volume of Azerbaijan's remittances for the reporting year amounted to 1.6%.

Altogether, in 2024, the volume of remittances made by individuals from Azerbaijan to foreign countries amounted to $526 million. This is by 4.2% less than in 2023.