Acting mayor elected in Istanbul

26 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A representative of the Republican People’s Party, the member of which is recently arrested Ekrem Imamoglu, was elected acting mayor of Istanbul. Nuri Aslan beat the candidate from the Justice and Development Party.

Istanbul is once again headed by a representative of the Republican People’s Party. Nuri Aslan was elected today for the post of acting mayor of Istanbul by the city’s municipal assembly, Turkish media inform.

In the third vote, Aslan defeated his rival from the ruling Justice and Development Party. 177 members of the legislative body voted for the oppositionist, and 125 people voted for Zeynel Abidin Okul.

Until today, Nuri Aslan was the first vice-chairman of the Istanbul municipal assembly. He is a shipbuilder by profession. He held the post of CEO of a private company, worked in various public organizations and headed the Beylikduzu Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association.