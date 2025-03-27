Street in Toledo named after UFC champion Topuria

27 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Professional mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria now has a street named after him in the Spanish city of Toledo.

Not long after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to become the featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria was granted his Spanish citizenship by the Prime Minister of Spain.

This week, Topuria met with the Mayor of Toledo as part of Toledo’s program to become the European City of Sport in 2025.

During the meeting, it was announced that the 28-year-old will now have a street named after him in the city, ‘Paseo Ilia Topuria.’