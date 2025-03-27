Fire kills person at a ski resort hotel in Turkey's Uludag

27 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire at a closed ski resort hotel in northwest Turkey killed one person Thursday, two months after a blaze at another Turkish winter resort left 79 dead.

The Kervansaray Hotel in Uludag, Bursa province, was empty of guests when the fire started at 5:30 a.m. but staff were present, Bursa Mayor Mustafa Bozbey said.

Three people suffering smoke inhalation were hospitalized.

The 30-year-old hotel was shut following inspections conducted after the Grand Kartal Hotel fire in nearby Bolu province in January, Turkish media outlets reported.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within two hours but not before the upper floors had been gutted.