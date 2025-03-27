Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Iran to Duma for ratification

27 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the treaty on Russia's comprehensive strategic partnership with Iran to the government for ratification on March 26.

The document will be presented to lawmakers by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty was signed during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow on January 17, 2025.

The document establishes the legal framework for the further development of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the long term. The treaty consolidates the status of Russia and Iran as strategic partners and covers all spheres, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and technology.