Teenage crime rate on the rise in Georgia

30 Mar. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia reported a sharp rise in crime among citizens aged 14 to 18.

According to the ministry, the number of crimes committed by teenagers in this age group increased by 70.9% between 2022 and 2024.

In 2022, teenagers committed 86 crimes, 56 of which were classified as serious. Last year, the number rose to 147, with 109 categorized as serious offenses.

The Ministry of Justice clarified that theft and fraud are the most frequent crimes committed by people aged 14 to 18. Over the past few years, the number of such crimes has doubled.