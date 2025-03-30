Reason for Swedish journalist's arrest announced in Türkiye

30 Mar. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Center for Combating Disinformation has explained the reason for the arrest of Swedish journalist Joakim Medin.

According to the center, the reporter was taken into custody for insulting the country's president and for being a member of a terrorist organization.

"A Swedish reporter from Dagens ETC, known for anti-Turkish news and ties to the terrorist organization PKK, has been arrested on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization and insulting the president",

the press service of the department announced.

Officials emphasized that the arrest has no connection to the reporter's journalistic activities.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that a Swedish reporter was detained in Istanbul, where he had arrived to cover the protests that began in the country after the detention of the city's mayor.

Let us remind you that Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained in the middle of last week, and arrested a few days later. His lawyer was also taken into custody.