U.S. threatens new oil tariffs on Russia

31 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may impose "secondary tariffs" on Russian oil if he believes Russia is at fault for not reaching a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault -- which it might not be -- but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump said.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said that would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the U.S.

According to the U.S. president, there will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.

Trump noted he plans to have a conversation with his Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days.