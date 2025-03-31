Armenian armed forces continue provocations against Azerbaijani positions

31 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past weekend, the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani army positions near the village of Gerenzur three times, using drones and UAVs, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

It was noted that thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army units, an Armenian provocation was thwarted.

Moreover, between 22:30 on March 30 and 04:35 on March 31, Armenian forces repeatedly fired small arms at Azerbaijani Army positions from the Gorus, Basarkechar, and Chambarak regions.