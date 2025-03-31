Georgian government to create analogue of American DOGE

31 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Department of Government Efficiency, similar to the DOGE agency in the USA, will be established in Georgia. The initiative was proposed by the country's Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, Levan Zhorzholiani, head of the Georgian government administration announced.

According to him, the new department will monitor the implementation of decisions at all levels of the executive branch.

"A connection has also been established with the State Audit Service, which will implement real-time auditing. Until now, audits were conducted only for previous years, but now it will be possible to evaluate current projects",

Levan Zhorzholiani said.

In his opinion, this will contribute to the effective spending of budget funds and improve the overall performance of the government.