31 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Agricultural products from Stavropol have gained popularity among consumers in Saudi Arabia, with exports from local farmers to the Arab country increasing by 43%. This brought the region $144 million, according to the press service of the regional Ministry of Economic Development.

It is reported that the majority of the exports consist of meat products, which brought the region's farmers just over $140 million.

Sunflower oil, which Saudi Arabia began purchasing four years ago, also remains in high demand.