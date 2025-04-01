Kazakhstan simplifies process of obtaining e-signature for Russians

1 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian citizens will be able to obtain a qualified electronic signature (QES) without leaving Kazakhstan, Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Service for the Development of Cultural, Educational and Humanitarian Ties of Russia with Foreign Countries) reported.

It is no longer necessary to return to Russia to receive the QES. The process of obtaining the signature has been organized as simply as possible: it is enough to apply to the website, make an appointment in advance, and go through the identification procedure.

To apply for an electronic signature, the following are required:

Passport details,

TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number),

INIPA (Insurance Number of an Individual Personal Account).

For the identification procedure, one of the following documents is required to confirm identity: a Russian passport or a foreign passport.

Obtaining a QES is the key to convenient interaction with the Russian government and commercial services, signing documents online, and remote work with companies in Russia, Rossotrudnichestvo said.