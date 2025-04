1 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Political Advisor to the Iranian President Mehdi Sanaei in Baku.

Earlier, Mehdi Sanaei has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan. It was reported that the Iranian official will hold meetings with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.