1 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China and Russia are "friends forever, never enemies," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a visit to Moscow.

"The principle of 'friends forever, never enemies' ... serves as a solid legal basis for advancing strategic cooperation at a higher level," Wang said.

'Friends forever, never enemies' is the central principle from the 2001 Russia-China Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.