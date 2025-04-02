ANAMA detects homemade explosive device in Azerbaijan's Khojavand

2 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) discovered an improvised explosive device in one of the abandoned residential houses in Bulutan village of the Khojavand district during the operation conducted at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ANAMA reported.

According to the agency, the homemade explosive device was found to be a trap, where a PG-7L rocket was attached to 105 rounds of ammunition with tape, and a hand grenade detonator was used to trigger the device. To divert attention, numerous photographs were scattered around the explosive device in a way that would activate the mechanism upon contact with one of them.

The explosive device was safely removed from the area by agency personnel. Such trap devices are typically placed in residential areas to cause powerful and deadly explosions.