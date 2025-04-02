Israel setting up buffer zone in Gaza

2 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Wednesday that Israel is expanding operations in Gaza to expand "buffer zones" in the Strip, following extensive overnight strikes in the southern part of the enclave.

Troops will move to clear areas “of terrorists and infrastructure, and capture extensive territory that will be added to the State of Israel’s security areas,” Katz said.

Palestinian media reported a large wave of strikes the night prior. According to the reports, the bombings killed 21 people as of Wednesday morning.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave. Israel restarted military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the ceasefire proposals. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave.