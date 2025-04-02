Russia discussing Eurasian security architecture with CSTO, SCO and BRICS

2 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow will promote dialogue with the member countries of ASEAN, SCO, BRICS, and CSTO to develop the Eurasian security architecture, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

In terms of building the Eurasian security architecture, Russia seeks to develop dialogue with all potential participants on the continent, the Russian diplomat told Izvestiya.

"The Russian Federation is holding relevant bilateral discussions with its neighbors and other partners, as well as within integration structures involving Russia - such as the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), SCO, ASEAN, and the Gulf Cooperation Organization (GCC)," Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia is also engaging in discussions with BRICS member states on building a new security system, either bilaterally or within organizations like the SCO.

"Once the outline of the new security architecture in Eurasia is settled, we can consider discussing the experience of its construction with non-Eurasian BRICS partners," Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that Russia would welcome the inclusion of European countries in the process of continental cooperation, provided they abandon hostile policies and bloc thinking.