Grossi considering vying for position of UN chief

2 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is considering vying for the post of the secretary-general of the United Nations, La Nacion reported.

"The process of selecting [Antonio] Guterres’s successor has not started yet. It’s a process that will begin at the end of this year, when the corresponding call for nominations will be issued at the UN General Assembly <...>. I am considering it, and I am considering it seriously," the IAEA chief said.

Guterres’s second five-year term at the helm of the global body will end on December 31, 2026. Grossi has held the position of the IAEA director general since 2019.