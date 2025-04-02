РУС ENG

Grossi considering vying for position of UN chief

Dinara Khairova

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is considering vying for the post of the secretary-general of the United Nations, La Nacion reported.

"The process of selecting [Antonio] Guterres’s successor has not started yet. It’s a process that will begin at the end of this year, when the corresponding call for nominations will be issued at the UN General Assembly <...>. I am considering it, and I am considering it seriously," the IAEA chief said.

Guterres’s second five-year term at the helm of the global body will end on December 31, 2026. Grossi has held the position of the IAEA director general since 2019.

