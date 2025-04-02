2 Apr. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yesterday, the Georgian parliament adopted in the final reading the law on foreign agents, an analog of the US FARA. Today, it was signed by the country’s president, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed a new law on foreign agents, which is considered an analog of the US FARA. The document was published on the official website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia.

Yesterday, the Georgian parliament adopted the law in the third and final reading. All 86 deputies unanimously voted for its adoption.