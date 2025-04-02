Branches of Russian bank to appear in Abkhazia

2 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Branches of Promsvyazbank will be opened in Abkhazia. Premises in Sukhum have already been allocated for the bank.

Abkhazia will acquire branches of the Russian Promsvyazbank, they will open for pensioners, the first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko said.

He noted that all pensioners living in the republic will have the opportunity to get Russian MIR bank cards.

Kiriyenko emphasized that until July 1, Russian pensioners in Abkhazia will be able to receive payments under the old scheme in Sberbank of Abkhazia.