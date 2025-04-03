Trump to meet with Syrian President - report

3 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-May, i24NEWS reported, citing a Syrian source.

The expected meeting was arranged through the personal mediation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier this week the White House announced Trump's plans of visiting Saudi Arabia and other Mideastern countries in May.