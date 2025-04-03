3 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zangezur Corridor will create a new multilateral platform for interaction between Azerbaijan and China, head of the New Azerbaijan Party's Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov said.

"Undoubtedly, based on our country's principled position, the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor in the upcoming period will create a new multilateral platform for cooperation between Azerbaijan, China, and other partner states, contributing to the strengthening of constructive cooperation in Eurasia," Tahir Budagov said.

According to him, both countries attach special importance to the development of bilateral relations, and Azerbaijan firmly adheres to the "one China" principle, while China highly values Azerbaijan's support for its position on the international stage.

Budagov noted that Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of international transport corridors East-West and North-South, has become an important transit hub in Eurasia. Azerbaijan was also one of the first countries to support China's 'Belt and Road' initiative.