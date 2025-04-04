Ilham Aliyev proposes expanding Southern Gas Corridor

4 Apr. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Southern Gas Corridor requires expansion, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The head of state recalled that the Southern Gas Corridor is currently operating at full capacity. Its components include the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.

"They are operating at full capacity, so we need to expand them",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President noted this expansion would require funding, and emphasized the importance of this issue. He recalled that earlier in Baku, it was repeatedly stated that international financial institutions, which had suspended financing of mineral projects, may need to reconsider their decision.

The head of state also said that Azerbaijan currently supplies natural gas to 12 countries, 10 of which are European, including 8 EU member states. According to Ilham Aliyev, the geography of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe will certainly expand, as work is already underway to develop a gas distribution network in a number of European countries.

"Some of them have it, while others need to expand it. Azerbaijan plans to do this. Thus, the geography of our gas supplies will definitely expand",

Ilham Aliyev said.