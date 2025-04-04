Baku accuses Yerevan of handing over inaccurate minefield maps

4 Apr. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada accused the Armenian side of handing over inaccurate minefield maps to Baku. He stated that their accuracy was 25%.

According to the diplomat, over 55% of the latest mine explosions occurred in areas not marked on the maps provided by Yerevan.

The Foreign Ministry representative noted that following international pressure, Armenia had provided some maps, but they only covered a small part of the mined areas.

Hajizada specified that the maps show the deployment of about 400,000 mines on the territory of Azerbaijan, but in fact their number is estimated to be closer to 1.5 million.

According to the ministry official, this approach of Yerevan is another step back in terms of measures to strengthen peace and trust in the South Caucasus during the post-conflict period.

He called on the world community to take measures to condemn the mine threat posed by Armenia. The diplomat also demanded that Yerevan provide Baku with accurate maps.