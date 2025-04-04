Trump: Putin and Zelensky are ready for agreement on Ukraine

4 Apr. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US President Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky are ready to reach an agreement to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Trump noted that Europe had not achieved results in this direction. However, he expressed confidence in his success in this issue.

The US President also spoke about his recent conversation with Zelensky. According to him, the conversation went well, with the Ukrainian president expressing his readiness for dialogue.

Donald Trump added that, in general, there has been significant progress in the discussion of the Ukrainian conflict.