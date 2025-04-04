Türkiye intends to achieve abolition of Trump's new tariffs

4 Apr. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Ankara plans to negotiate with Washington to cancel US President Donald Trump's new 10% tariffs.

"We want to discuss this issue during negotiations with the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative, since the two countries have a positive trade balance of $2.4 billion in favor of the USA for 2024",

Ömer Bolat said.

Let us remind you that US President Donald Trump previously introduced new tariffs on imports from 185 countries. The base rate was 10%, but Washington imposed higher tariffs on some countries. Trump explained the decision by the need to increase revenue for the treasury and to support American industry.