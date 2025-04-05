Lavrov and Bayramov exchange congratulatory letters on 33 years of Russia-Azerbaijan diplomatic ties

5 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

April 4 marks 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani MFA reported.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged congratulatory letters on this occasion.

“Over the past decades, bilateral relations between our countries, based on common historical values, mutual respect and trust, as well as taking into account each other's interests, have been successfully developing and have grown from strategic partnership to allied interaction," Jeyhun Bayramov said in the letter.

According to him, regular political dialogue at the highest level, being an important factor in the progressive development of cooperation, has always set the tone for comprehensive Azerbaijani-Russian interaction.

"The signing of the Declaration of Allied Cooperation on February 22, 2022, marked the transition of interstate relations to a qualitatively new level and created a solid basis for long-term cooperation in various fields," the letter reads.

The minister recalled allied interaction, characterized by intensive bilateral contacts, continues to be fruitfully strengthened.

"A clear example is the steady growth of trade turnover, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as the successful implementation of joint projects and initiatives. The expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties and interregional cooperation occupies a special place in the bilateral agenda," the letter reads.

The FM expressed confidence that close cooperation in the line of foreign policy departments contributes to the strengthening of allied interaction on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.