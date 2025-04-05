5 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed cautious optimism regarding relations with the United States, attributing this sentiment in part to the efforts of the president's special envoy for economic cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev among others.

"Cautious optimism is indeed present. Work is being done - painstaking work - through various channels," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized the importance of the communication that Kirill Dmitriev facilitated during his time in Washington.

"Such dialogue is very important. The work will continue," Peskov said.

Earlier, Dmitriev arrived in the U.S. capital for a meeting with special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff.