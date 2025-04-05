Peskov reveals how Trump's tariffs may affect Russia

5 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the U.S. tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The global economy is responding very emotionally to these decisions. We are witnessing a high level of turbulence in international markets, and of course, the world economy is currently in turmoil," Peskov said.

He noted there are unfavorable forecasts from various economists: in such a storm, Russia must be very vigilant in order to minimize the negative consequences for its economy.

Trump's tariffs

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of customs tariffs on goods from 185 countries and territories. On April 5, universal 10% tariffs will come into effect, followed by individual, higher tariffs for certain countries. On April 3, Washington also imposed a 25% tariff on all cars imported into the U.S. Russia is absent from this list. As explained by the White House, the existing sanctions against Moscow already minimize trade with Russia.