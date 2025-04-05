Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora supports opening of Sunday school in Georgia

5 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new Sunday school has opened in Bolnisi, located in Georgia's Kvemo Kartli region, with support from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora, as part of its ongoing projects.

An Azerbaijani language teacher at the school, Chingizkhan Yagubov, emphasized that Kvemo Bolnisi has gifted Azerbaijani science and culture with numerous outstanding figures. According to him, the school is committed to continuing this valuable tradition.

In recent years, Sunday schools have been launched in various regions of Georgia, Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora added.