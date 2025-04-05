How could Trump tariffs affect Turkey?

5 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 10% baseline tariff that the United States has applied to Turkey could favour Turkish exporters, Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said.

According to him, the decision not to impose such levies on Turkey "seems to be to our advantage as of now, for access to the American market".

"There were already tariffs on iron, steel and aluminium. When (the U.S.) imposed similar tariffs on the others, there was an equalisation there, it was in our favour," Yilmaz said.

The Vice President said that as an importer, Turkey would also benefit from a drop in international commodity prices, including oil, following Trump's announcement.