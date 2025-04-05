Turkish opposition disturbed by Türkiye’s distancing from EU

5 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The leader of the Turkish Republicans, Ozgur Ozel, used the cancellation of European visits to Ankara as an excuse to accuse President Erdoğan of irritating the European Union, which is hindering the European integration of the Turkish Republic.

The head of the Republican People's Party, Ozgur Ozel, has made a new political accusation against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to Ozel, Erdoğan's foreign policy actions are leading to Ankara's distancing from the European Union.

He was prompted to this idea by the indirect support of European politicians for the protests in Türkiye organized by the CHP in connection with the arrest of its member, popular politician, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, after they refused to contact the official Turkish authorities. Ozel concluded that now the prospect of EU integration is becoming more and more distant for Türkiye.