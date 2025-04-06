Another Armenian grandmaster now plays for US team

6 Apr. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian chess player Anna Sargsyan is now competing for the United States team, Armenian media reported.

According to their information, she has already taken part in several competitions as a member of the US team.

In the current FIDE rating, published on the organization's website, Sargsyan is listed as a representative of the United States. She is currently takes 92nd place in the rankings.

Let us remind you that two famous Armenian chess players, Levon Aronian and Vladimir Akopian, are already playing under the American flag.