Bahrain supports Azerbaijan's work in Non-Aligned Movement

6 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, held talks with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijni Parliament reported.

During the meeting, Al-Musallam noted that Manama supports Azerbaijan's representation in the parliamentary system of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He also emphasized the high level of cooperation between the two countries in various inter-parliamentary organizations.

In addition to this, the parties noted the importance of the upcoming NAM Parliamentary Summit in Uzbekistan, scheduled for this spring.

Gafarova and Al-Musallam also touched upon other pressing issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain.