Turkish President and ruling party to discuss US tariffs

6 Apr. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the beginning of next week, the Turkish president and the ruling Justice and Development Party are expected to discuss the issue of increased US tariffs, informed sources reported.

According to the sources, the meeting of the head of state with party members will take place tomorrow, April 7, CNN Turk reports.

"On Monday, after a month-long break, President Erdoğan will meet with members of the Central Executive Committee of his party. It is expected that the issue of a 10% additional customs duty that the USA will impose on Türkiye will also be on the agenda",

CNN Turk TV channel reported.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan intends to discuss tariffs with the USA in May. According to the Milliyet newspaper, there is a possibility that the measures will be introduced gradually.