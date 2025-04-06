Criteria for ban of parties may be expanded in Georgia

6 Apr. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Constitutional Court (CC) may receive additional powers to ban parties in Georgia. The ruling Georgian Dream party has submitted a proposal to expand the criteria for banning to the parliament of the republic

To date, the CC of the republic can ban parties that aim to change the constitutional order or threaten the territorial integrity and independence of the country.

In addition to this, parties that form armed groups, promote war or violence, incite hatred based on national, religious or social grounds may also be banned.

Georgian Dream advocates that the court should have the ability to ban a party if its goal, activities or composition correspond to one of the parties that has already been banned.

According to lawmakers, this step is necessary to prevent banned parties from continuing their activities under a new name.