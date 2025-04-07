Azerbaijan and Türkiye preparing new energy projects

7 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new phase is opening in the energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said during his visit to Baku.

"We are working on the transmission of electricity generated in Azerbaijan, particularly from renewable energy sources to Türkiye via Georgia and Nakhchivan. We also aim to transmit electricity generated from renewable energy sources to Türkiye and, through Türkiye, to European markets,” Bayraktar said.

He emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor is a globally significant project that enables the transportation of natural gas from the Caspian Basin to Türkiye and then to Europe. The aim is to increase TANAP's capacity from 16 billion cubic meters to 31 billion cubic meters.

“Türkiye, both as a major market and a key natural gas hub, is ready to continue fulfilling its role as always,” Bayraktar said.

The Turkish Energy Minister also stressed that the transportation of Azerbaijani oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline through Türkiye has made important contributions to the global oil markets, noting that approximately 700,000 barrels of oil flow through this route daily.

The minister also said that Türkiye will host a meeting of energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this year.