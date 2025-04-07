U.S. companies seek to return to Russia - Dmitriev

7 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said he had recorded a slew of requests from American companies, both from the energy industry and others, to return to Russia.

"We see a large number of requests from American companies, including to us, in the energy sector and other areas," Dmitriev said.

Speaking with Channel One following his trip to the U.S., he said the focus on joint partnerships is the right focus for further cooperation with American businesses, which are really interested in working in Russia.

According to the RDIF CEO, 150 U.S. firms are still operating in Russia, of which 70% have been present in the country for 25 years.

"And despite the political pressure, they just continue to successfully conduct business in Russia," Dmitriev said.

The RDIF CEO visited Washington to meet with U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff. He said that Russia and the U.S. had taken "three steps forward" in the two days.