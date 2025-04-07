NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture Foundation sign Memorandum

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement Sahiba Gafarova made a working visit to Uzbekistan.
A Memorandum was signed between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation at the meeting.
The document was inked by Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement Sahiba Gafarova and Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Ramkulova.
The document will serve the cause of strengthening the co-operation between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.